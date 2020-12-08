1930-2020
Myra Jean Reinier, formerly of Greeley, Kansas, passed away December 5, 2020, surrounded by her husband and daughters.
She was born February 26, 1930, in Rantoul, Kansas, to Verne and Bessie Morlan. Jean graduated from Lane High School before she joined the Air Force where she met her husband of 70 years.
Jean was a loving wife, wonderful mother and loyal friend to many. She was active for many decades in the Lane Methodist Church and the Lane community as well as countless activities in which her daughters were involved.
She is survived by her husband Leslie of Baldwin City, daughters Pat (Wayne) Reid of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Linda (Jerry) Lynch of Edgemont, Arkansas, Teresa (Dan) Kellerman of Scranton, Kansas, and Karen (Larry) Arnold of Urbandale, Iowa; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at the Lane Methodist Church on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, followed by a private graveside at Lane Cemetery. Due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Lane Methodist Church in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Jean's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
