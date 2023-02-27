1926-2023
Louise Smith was born March 11, 1926, in rural Cedar County, MO (near El Dorado Springs) to Ottus Earl and Mary Ada (Sullivan) Leonard.
She attended the country school in Cedar County, MO, and started high school in El Dorado Springs, MO, until the family moved to Kansas City, MO, where she graduated from North Kansas City, Missouri High School. She then attended the Helen Templeman School of Cosmetology. She also taught ballroom dancing in her youth.
In 1961, she married Robert Lavern "Bob" Smith and gained a step-son Steven. They made their home in Kearney, MO, and had two sons Kevin Wayne and Charles Lynn. In 1966, they moved to a farm west of Paola where they lived for most of their married life. There they raised their two sons and later helped raise their granddaughter.
Louise worked as a beautician until 1961, then she became a full-time homemaker. She was a cub scout leader and a member of the Spring Ridge Ladies Aide. She enjoyed spending time with family, working in the vegetable and flower gardens, crocheting and quilting, hunting morel mushrooms and watching the Kansas City Royals. Louise was a loving, caring and giving person with a heart of gold. Her family meant everything to her and was the most important part of her life. She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marjorie Lorene Bratcher, infant brother Earl Lecurtis Leonard, grandson James Lee Smith, and daughter-in-law Sherry Berglund Smith.
She is survived by her husband Robert; sons Steven (Kathy) of Basehor, Kevin (Melanie) of Paola, and Charles (Ria) of Lead, SD; granddaughter Mallory (Casey) of Olathe; grandsons Timothy (Amy) of Berthoud, CO, Eric and Austin of Olathe, and Dennis of Liberty, MO; four great grandchildren Cali, Tyler, Silas, and Asa; and many nieces and nephews.
Following her wishes, there will be cremation with no services. www.dengelmortuary.com
