Marchelle “Chelle” Jo Bergin of Canon City, CO, passed away Nov. 16th, 2022, at the age of 73 with her loving husband Stanley W. Corll at her side.
Survived by two sisters Tarra Girard and Kimba Haines; three children Shannon Bostick, Connie Estes and Scott Beardsley a step daughter Casie Corll; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and her beloved pets. Proceeded in death by her brother Dan Sickbert.
Chelle was born on July 8th, 1949, to Norman and Jodie Sickbert. Chelle loved life in the mountains, spending time in nature and enjoyed crafting.
To honor Chelle’s wishes no funeral services will be held. The family invites you to privately celebrate Chelle’s memory.
