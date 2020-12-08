1926-2020
On December 6, 2020, Margaret Ann (Cato) Wilson passed away peacefully at the blessed age of 94 years old at Olathe Medical Center after a brief illness. Margaret was born in Paola, Kansas on April 16, 1926, to the parents of George & Linnie Bell Cato during the Great Depression.
Margaret Ann was united in marriage to Thomas Arthur Wilson on September 26, 1947. For the next 40 years, Paola remained their home; raising all eight of their children. A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Margaret Ann was a remarkable cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and sometimes, for all the neighborhood children as well! With seven athletic sons in the family, she was their #1 fan. Despite her hardworking day, she would always take the time to attend plenty of football or basketball games.
Margaret was immensely proud of her large family and looked forward to all the reunions, weddings, and vacations. She vacationed throughout the United States including her ‘girl’s trip’ to Hawaii, and enjoyed her international travels to London, Paris, Geneva, Belize, and cruising to the Bahamas.
She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and her legacy of love.
Margaret Ann is survived by her seven children, Charlotte King of Lawrence; Michael (‘Tonna) Livermore, CA; Gary (Olathe); Rick (Quina) Roseville, CA; Anthony (Rhonda) Olathe; Wesley (Sherry) Olathe; Sean (Julie) Kansas City; and her brother, Frank Cato (Columbus, OH). She is also survived by her precious 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends. Margaret was preceded into death by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas; her son, Arthur Junior; son-in-law, Silas; and granddaughter, Delisha.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be on Thursday, December 10 at 11:00 am in Paola under the direction of Dengel and Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date to honor our beloved Margaret Ann.
Cards/Condolences can be sent to the home of Charlotte King at: 2516 Chaseshire Drive, Lawrence, KS 66046.
