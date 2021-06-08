1922-2021
Margaret Anna Cook, age 99, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, peacefully at her home with her children beside her.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 8 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Margaret was born Thursday, March 9, 1922, in La Cygne, KS, the daughter of Lawrence and Fayetta (Stilwell) Read. She grew up with 8 brothers and sisters and graduated from LaCygne High School.
She was united in marriage to Jeff Cook on May 17, 1940, at Butler, Missouri. Out of this union, four children were born.
She worked at King Radio. After retiring from King Radio, she joined the Foster Grandparent Program and worked at Cottonwood Elementary School in Paola. She then retired again after 15 years with the Foster Grandparent Program.
In her spare time she liked to make quilts, read books, watch KU Basketball games, work puzzles, and travel.
She was a member of the Pearl Street Baptist Church.
Margaret was a very special lady. She loved her family of 4 children, 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She especially loved to see the little ones. She wanted to make it to 100, but God called her home a little early. She was 99 and a few months when she died. She was loved by many and will be missed.
Survivors include her son Martin Lee Cook (Janet) of Spring Hill, KS; two daughters Janie Kirkbride of Bolivar, MO and Martha Kutz of Paola, KS; one sister Joann; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Annabelle Richardson, four brothers, three sisters, daughter-in-law JoDene Cook, grandsons Brian and Ward Cook and Matthew Kratzberg, and one great grandson Brody Kratzberg.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Foster Grandparent Program which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Margaret’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
