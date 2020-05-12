1956-2020
Margaret Maria Davidson, age 63, of Paola, KS, died May 10, 2020 at Azria Healthcare in Olathe.
Cremation. Memorials to Lakemary or First Presbyterian Church of Paola C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary- Crematory, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071.
Survivors: sister Elizabeth and brother Tom.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Margaret’s tribute wall @ www.dengelmortuary.com.
