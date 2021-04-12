Margaret L. Hadsall, age 100, of Richmond, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 219 S. Oak, Garnett, Kansas. Visitation with the family will follow the ceremony. A private family inurnment will be held later in the Berea Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Community Building and left in care of the funeral home. You may send your condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
