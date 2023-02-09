Margaret "Maggie" J. Curran, age 76, of Osawatomie, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home.
Maggie was born October 30, 1946, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was the daughter of Francis and Vada (Butterfield) Chesser. She grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from St. Joseph High School.
On December 30, 1982, Maggie and Roy Taylor were united in marriage. Roy passed away in 1987.
She was married to Jim Curran on May 1, 1993, in Osawatomie.
Maggie worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital for 26 years before retiring on May 26, 2010. She worked as a para-educator at Osawatomie State Hospital's George York School.
She could manicure a yard like no one else. She took a lot of pride in keeping her yard very meticulous. Her family is what meant the most to her. She loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed dancing. She was one of the close knit group known as the "Golden Girls" which included her dear friends Bonnie Wallace and Jessie Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and step-daughter-in-law Julie Wallace-Taylor.
Maggie is survived by her daughter Jeanette Mayhew of Olathe; step-children Mike (Saliha) Taylor of Osawatomie, Scott (Kursten) Taylor of Paola, and Lisa (David) Henderson of Osawatomie; brothers Bill (Sandy) Chesser of Savannah, MO and Michael Chesser; grandson John Brett Mayhew; step grandchildren Michael (Ashley) Taylor, Logan Taylor, Hunter (Tiffany) Taylor, Braxton (Erica) Taylor, Amanda (Jesse) Brown, Paige Taylor, Lindsey (Colton) Lamb, Rachel Outler, Hailey (Tony) Newman, Derek (Kyla) Bunce, and Alex (Morgan) Cochrane; step-great grandchildren Austyn, Bowen, Payton Ann, Easton, Evelyn, Wyatt, Avery, Harper, Silas, Hadley, Pailynn, Wrenley, Brayden, Kenna, Jhett, Ike, Jaci, Zach, Zavier, David, and Journey; many other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Memorials are to be made in memory of Julie Wallace-Taylor to Miami County Cancer Foundation or USD 367 Julie Wallace-Taylor Memorial Scholarship and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
