1935-2021
Margaret "Maggie" Ann (Zacher) Moody, age 85, of Hillsdale, Kansas, passed away January 24, 2021, at her home, just one week after the love of her life passed away. Maggie was born on March 28, 1935, at the home in Kansas City, Kansas to Joseph and Karolina Zacher. She graduated from St. Agnes High School in Mission, Kansas in 1954.
After high school, Margaret worked at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, MO, where she met her lifelong love, Robert J. Moody. They were married on July 9, 1955. They lived in Johnson County, Kansas until moving to Hillsdale in 1971. Before retirement, Margaret worked as a school secretary for Hillsdale Elementary for about 15 years.
Aside for undying love for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, she enjoyed crafting, crocheting, Swedish weaving, baking, canning, and gardening. She loved living on the "farm" and babysitting children after school and during the summer. She also loved her time that she and Robert spent in Texas during the winters.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert John Moody, her parents, sisters Freda, Mary, and Bertha, and brothers Joe, Martin, Bernard, George, and William.
She is survived by her five children Michael John Moody (Beverly), Theresa Ann Gomez (Paul), Linda Sue Wood (Kris Christain), Brian Joseph Moody (Debbie), Michelle Marie Eisenbarth (Mark); sister Virginia Pettijohn; brother Robert Zacher; 12 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with viewing beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Moody, Brian Moody, Mark Eisenbarth, Justin Moody, Steven Moody, Raven Romine, and Paul Gomez (honorary). Donations may be made to the church or Alzheimer's Research and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Margaret's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
