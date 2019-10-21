Margaret Markle age 97, of Louisburg, Kansas passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Louisburg Health Care and Rehab.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel. Graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Louisburg Cemetery.
Margaret was born in Cleveland, Missouri the daughter of Bryan and Ola Mae Murphy on September 17, 1922. She was the only graduate in her class at Cleveland High School in 1940.
She was united in marriage to Ralph L. Markle on November 15, 1947. They found the perfect place to call home on eighty acres just north of Louisburg where they would raise three boys. Margaret worked for the Corp of Engineers for a short period before starting a long career as a secretary with USD 416 in the Circle Grove School and later moving into the Louisburg Schools as the secretary for the superintendent where she would later retire at the age of 70.
Margaret enjoyed gardening and flowers, she was a great cook and baker. She was blessed with the chance to take a trip to Hawaii at the young age of 82 with her family, and had a great time taking a submarine ride and walked across lava while touring a volcano on the big island of Hawaii. She was also a member of the Louisburg United Methodist Church.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph and son Gary Markle.
She is survived by two sons, Leonard Markle of Louisburg, formerly of Beatrice, Nebraska, and Kevin and wife Lori Markle of Louisburg.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Louisburg Senior Center.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
