Margaret Markle age 97, of Louisburg, Kansas passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Louisburg Health Care and Rehab. Funeral Services are pending at this time. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 913-837-4310. www.dengelmortuary.com
