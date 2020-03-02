Margaret Wilson

Margaret Alice Wilson, age 87, Paola, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She was born on February 15, 1933, in Cass County, Missouri, the daughter of Henry Earl(Ramey) Russell and Olive Darlene Shepherd Russell. She was employed as a bus driver for the Baldwin Schools and made porcelain dolls and quilts. She was married to Robert C. Wilson. To this union, four sons were born. The marriage ended in divorce.
Margaret was active in the Order of Eastern Star in the Lane, LaCygne and Baldwin Communities. She was a founding member of the Maple Leaf Festival Steering Committee. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Richard, Ervin and Pete Russell. Margaret is survived by four sons, James Robert Wilson, Larry Dale Wilson, Vernon Lee Wilson and Steven Curtis Wilson, nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
No formal service is scheduled. Contributions are suggested to the La Cygne Library. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com <http://www.schneiderfunerals.com>. Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne, Chapel.
