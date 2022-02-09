Margret Jane Duffield, 83, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Richmond Healthcare and Rehab Center, Richmond, Kansas.
Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, 13901 S. Black Bob Rd, Olathe, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Margret was born on April 15, 1938, in North Platte, Nebraska, the sixth child of William McKinley and Chloe Ethel (Gilbert) Ross. She graduated from Hayes Center High School, Hayes Center, Nebraska in 1957.
Soon after graduating, Margret traveled to Kansas to visit her sister Bonnie and family. While in Kansas she met Charles McMechan, Bonnie’s brother-in-law, whom she married in 1958. They spent the majority of their time together in the Spring Hill area until Charles passed away in 1979. After Charles death, Margret traveled often to Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana to spend time with family.
Margret met Calvin Duffield and married him in 1987. They loved to travel throughout many states as well as spending time at their lake lot boating, camping and fishing. Together, they enjoyed spending time working in their yard, planting flowers and designing rock gardens. Calvin passed away in 2011.
Margret was a hard worker throughout her life. She worked for over 25 years at King Radio, later known as Allied Signal in assembly of airplane radios, later being promoted to a line supervisor until retiring around 2006. In her spare time, Margret loved to read, crochet, sew and work in her flower gardens.
Margret was a loyal country music fan, especially of George Jones, and often could be found listening to her music, especially in her later life. Although Margret was not blessed with children, she treasured her many nephews and nieces as well as babysitting for neighbors children frequently. Her fur baby companion “Buttons” was also a joy to her for many years. Margret will be missed by her family and friends.
Margret is survived by her sister Bonnie McMechan (Raymond Poage) Fontana, Kansas and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, and great-great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husbands Charles McMechan and Calvin Duffield, parents William and Chloe Ross, brother Jack Ross and sisters Melzine Ross, Freda Anderson, Neva Favinger and Gladys Thomas.
Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.