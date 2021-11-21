1954 - 2021
Maria E. Domnanish, age 67, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at K.U. Medical Center.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m., November 29, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. The service will be live streamed with the link posted under Maria’s obituary at www.dengelmortuary.com closer to the date of service.
Maria was born January 21, 1954 at Hillsboro, Texas. She was the daughter of Jose and Guadalupe (Vasquez) Galvan. She graduated from Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas in 1974. She most recently worked at Sparhawk Laboratories Inc in Lenexa as Quality Assurance.
She came from a family of 14 siblings and spending time with family was her most cherished activity. She also enjoyed watching baseball and football.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Brant, four sisters Maria Anita Dominguez, Amialia Galvan, Alberta Hernandez, and Guadalupe Galvan, and two brothers Alejandro Galvan and Adam Galvan.
She is survived by her husband Terry of the home; son Darin Domnanish of Lawrence; granddaughters Liliana and Teagan Domnanish; her brother Joe Galvan of Kansas City, KS; six sisters Juanita Campos of Donna, TX, Eudelia Fraire of McClouth, KS, Santos King of Brightwood, OR, Eva Williams of North Kansas City, MO, Marta Sams of Kansas City, MO, and Marcy Bircher of North Kansas City, MO; many other relatives and friends.
Memorials are to the American Cancer Society and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.