Maria Mashelle Hastert, age 60, of Paola, passed away on February 2, 2020.
Mashelle was born January 19th, 1960, in Garnett, Kansas, to Norman and Jo Lene Johnston. Mashelle was united in marriage to Dennis Hastert. Their union was blessed with three sons.
Mashelle is survived by her sons, Jace Hastert (Tiffany), Adam Hastert (Melanie), Ryan Hastert (Laney), and seven grandchildren. Funeral services were February 6, 2020.
