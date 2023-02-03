Marie Fangrow, 93, of Louisburg, KS, passed away comfortably in her bed Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Funeral services were held on February 4, 2023.
Marie was born to Josephine Avellino and John Engrasciotta on January 14, 1930, as the middle child of three girls. She grew-up in an Italian immigrant neighborhood in North Kansas City, MO, and her early years were full of family, cooking, and friends.
She met her future husband Tom on a blind date after he returned from the Second World War in Europe. They were united in marriage on November 17, 1951, in Shawnee, KS, and moved to Louisburg in 1971.
Marie was a proud farm wife, an excellent cook, an avid crafter, a canvas painter, and she was involved in the church. Marie was a beloved mother and homemaker and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Marie was preceded in death by her daughter Hazel, her sister Vita, and her husband Tom.
She is survived by her sister Liz, her two sons Tom Jr. and David, four grandchildren Katherine, Paul, Sarah, and Eric, three great-grandchildren Braeden, Liam, and Hazel, and many nieces and nephews.
