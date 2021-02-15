Marilyn K. Roberts, 81, of Paola, Kansas, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Miami County Medical Center, Paola.
Private family Celebration of Life service and Inurnment at Leavenworth National Cemetery will be held later.
Marilyn was born November 21, 1939, at Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Hubert and Doris (Thomas) Clark.
She lived in Kansas City, Kansas for 30 years, moving in 1988 to Paola.
She graduated from East High School, Kansas City, Missouri, with the class of 1957.
Marilyn was united in marriage to Cecil Roberts November 25, 1959, at Kansas City, Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2017.
She was employed as a salesclerk at Montgomery Ward’s Department Store, Indian Springs Mall, Kansas City, Kansas, from the mid-1970’s to early 1990’s. Marilyn was employed nearly 20 years as a cook in the nutrition program at the Paola School District. She worked primarily at Sunflower Grade School, USD 368 Paola, from the early 1990’s to early 2010’s.
Marilyn enjoyed gardening, traveling, and her pet dog, Little Butt. She always loved the time spent with her family and grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and infant son, Rodney Roberts.
Survivors include two children, Dana Wise of Gardner, and Jeff Roberts (Kalen) of Paola; sister, Marjorie Tripp (Montie) of Oak Grove, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Evans (Rocky) of Ottawa, Joshua Roberts (Jessica) of Wellsville, Jessica Lawrence (Travis Montgomery) of Peculiar, Missouri, Jeremy Roberts (Jessie Dressler) of Ottawa, Randy Lawrence of Gardner, Kiersten Stiner (Korey) of Garnett, Zachary Roberts of Paola, and Lucas Roberts also of Paola; and eighteen great grandchildren.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Marilyn’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com
