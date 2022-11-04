1927-2022
Marion Lee Brown, 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in his home with his daughter Brenda holding his hand.
Marion was born April 1, 1927, to McKinley Robert Brown and Vera Ilene Cook of Newton, Iowa. He married Coleen Edith Townsend on June 9, 1946, in Newton, Iowa.
Marion worked at Maytag manufacturing for 32 years before retiring. He loved to keep busy bowling, woodworking in his garage and farming. He would travel to watch his grandchildren play sports. His granddaughter Tina served in the US Navy and one of her sons Stephon is now serving with the US Airforce. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Newton, Iowa, Paola Methodist United Church and the bowling association. He enjoyed his coffee group which met every Monday and Friday in Paola.
Marion is preceded in death by his parents, wife Coleen Brown, his daughter Mary Melton, grandson Michael Langston, five brothers George, Elvin, Lloyd, Ivan (Jim), and David Brown, and one sister Vera Mae Leydens. He is survived by his daughters Marilyn Langston of Kansas City, KS and Brenda (Dave) Hallstrom of Mound City, KS; sister Nancy Zinn, brother John and William (Bill) Brown all of Newton, IA; grandchildren Trevor Langston (Karla) of Sachse, TX, Jason Langston of Kansas City, KS, Tina Melton of Memphis, TN, Cody Hallstrom (Casey) and Baker Hallstrom all of Overland Park, KS, Mackenzie Hallstrom of Omaha, NE; 8 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Marion loved woodworking and made many things for his family and friends through the years, such as turn tables, recipe boxes, wood bowls, hall trees, Wahoo boards (family favorite game) and cutting boards. While bowling he won awards and pins such as 600 series, 300 game, and numerous first place trophies. He traveled to sporting events, dance recitals, birthday parties and family get togethers.
Marion loved to scare our friends when we were young, there were many occasions where our friends would go home crying…he would laugh this ornery laugh. While we would be watching TV and deep into the show, he would drag his socked feet on the carpet and then sneak up on us and shock us…again with the ornery laugh.
He really enjoyed going to the Senior Center and seeing friends, having lunch and then participating in Wii bowling tournaments. Many times, we would visit and he would be practicing his Wii bowling, he had to be prepared. He would attend the Friday night dancing in Cadmus and occasionally we attended with him. He loved going so much he purchased a cowboy hat, cowboy boots, a cowboy shirt and a cowboy tie. Dressing up in costume was not his thing but for Halloween at the dance hall he dressed up as Zorro which he designed himself.
We were so proud to see him get involved in all these fun activities. Marion was a quiet man with a big heart! Everyone has commented on remembering his big smile. Before he passed, he told us girls how much it meant to him for us to take care of him…it was our dad and we were blessed to be able to.
Our dad (aka Murion to some of his family) is now at peace with our mother and watching down on all of us and smiling from being proud and laughing at how crazy we all are.
Visitation 2-4pm., Monday, November 7, 2022 at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory. Private burial at a later date. Memorials: Paola Senior Center, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
