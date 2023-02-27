Marise Ann Silane, age 82, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Spring Hill, KS.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS 66053.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place following the service at the Louisburg Cemetery.
Marise was born on Sunday, July 14, 1940, in Ainsworth, NE. She was the oldest child to Rev. Burrell and Opal (Custer) White. She graduated from high school in 1959 in Milford, NE.
Marise was united in marriage to Neal Silance on Saturday, August 19, 1961, in Grandview, MO. They lived in Englewood, CO, and Grandview, MO, before finally making Louisburg their home in 1967. Together they had two children, Russ and Stan.
She worked for Western Electric in Lee’s Summit, MO, for 12 years. Marise left Western Electric so she could become a foster parent. She and Neal fostered 45 infants during this time span. Marise ended her working career as a Teacher’s Aide after working for the USD #416 school district for 22 years, retiring in June of 2020.
Over the years she volunteered with the Miami County Election Board as well as the local and state Mental Health Board. Marise was a lifelong member of the Assembly of God church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Neal, parents Rev. Burrell and Opal White, one brother, Larry White, and sister-in-law, Carol White.
Marise is survived by her two sons; Russ (Lisa) Silance, of Eagle River, AK, and Stan (Kim) Silance, of Louisburg, KS, five grandsons, Quintin Mohr, Brandon, Brad, Nicholas, and Brett Silance, one brother, Ron (Shirley) White, of Paola, KS, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to Monarch Hospice, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.