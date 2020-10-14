Marjolyn Owen

Marjolyn “Lynne” Owen
On Friday, Oct. 9th, 2020, Marjolyn Irene Owen passed away at the age of 58 with her husband and four children at her side. She was born Aug. 7th, 1962, to Gerrit and Maria DeKreek in Bellflower, CA, where she grew up playing and adventuring with her five siblings. She married her one-and-only, Donald Owen, on April 14th, 1984. They raised their two daughters, Heather and Allison, and two sons, D.J. and Jon. Her great joys in life were her family, faith, and the outdoors, and she will always be remembered for her warm, welcoming spirit. Words could never express how much she will be missed. She requests that contributions in her honor be made to metavivor.org. For service details and full obituary, please visit www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
