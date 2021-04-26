August 14, 1937 – January 24, 2021
Highland Village, Texas - Marjorie “Margie” Allene Brisky was 83 when she passed into eternal rest peacefully in her sleep.
Born in Kansas City, Kansas on 14 August, 1937, to Banks and Frances Brisky of Stillwell-Bucyrus, Kansas, she attended school in Bucyrus and was graduated from Spring Hill High School.
Margie’s passion was caring for her family, Gardening, and comforting the ailing and aged. Primarily she was a housewife, raised a family of 4 and countless Gardens before practicing as a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN). She resided in Miami and Johnson Counties Kansas as a child and young adult before moving with her second husband to Milford, Michigan in 1967. She relocated to the Wichita Kansas area in 1982 and resided in Kansas until the death of her husband in March 2013.
In August of 2013, Margie’s family helped her establish a new residence in Texas to bring her near her four adult children and grandchildren in Texas until she passed in January 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents N.E. “Banks” Brisky and Frances Peacock-Brisky, and spouses Melbourne Francis Kim and Gerald Troup.
She is survived by sons Melbourne F. Kym II and David W Mechem, daughters Elisabeth and Mary Mechem, Sisters JoAnn Brisky-Dawson and Rosalie Brisky-Sode. She was gifted with 8 Granddaughters, 5 grandsons, and 9 Great Grandchildren. Each and every one a Testament to her kindness and a Tribute of everlasting Joy and Grace.
“We come into this world all naked and bare, We go out of this world we know not where. But if we have been good stockhand’s here, We need not fear what’s waiting for us there.”
Dengel and Son of Paola will direct the Graveside Service at Osawatomie Cemetery on Saturday April 24, 2021 at 1:00pm. Marjorie Allene Brisky’s remains will be interred with the love of her life Melbourne Francis Kim. They are dancing again, together for eternity.
