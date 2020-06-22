Marjorie May Binkley, age 97, of Osawatomie, KS, died Thursday June 18, 2020, at Vintage Park of Osawatomie. Graveside service Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at Osawatomie Cemetery.
In light of Marjorie’s contributions as “Mrs. Claus,” memorials may be made to Cops for Tots - Christmas Project in care of Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
