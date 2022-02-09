Marjorie Gladys Servos Javorski left this world on February 2, 2022, after a stroke Christmas Day, 2021, aged 94 years.
Marjorie was a homemaker, wife and mother in her younger years and in her later years an assistant buyer for Wolf Brothers and Restaurant Manager for the Raphael Hotel both on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City.
She also was a world traveler, a voracious reader, and talented in decorating, sewing, cooking and gardening, with an ever-growing interest in all the beautiful things the world has to offer. She had a constant love of her birds, and her dogs and kitty cats. She loved all God's creatures and was especially a tree hugger, as trees were God’s living things, and would be very upset to see trees cut down for no reason.
Marjorie was a classy, chic lady with a natural sense of fashion, and expert on fabrics and design.
She is preceded in death by her husband Walter Javorski, her companion in later life Robert Keplinger and her brother Russell Servos.
Her daughter Anita Gail Javorski survives her of the home.
Marjorie descended from her Paternal great-great grandparents Gilbert Lane and Catherine Moote Lane and great-grandparents Caleb and Catherine Lane Servos of Fontana, Miami County, Kansas.
Grandparents were Gilbert and Elnora Wells Servos of Fort Scott, Bourbon County, Kansas.
Parents were Harry Russell Servos and Gladys Longnickel Servos of Bonner Springs, Kansas and Sheldon, Missouri.
Her Maternal great-grandparents were August and Augusta Longnickel andgrandparents Herman and Lucy Wilkerson Longnickel of Argentine, Kansas, also numerous generations of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and her sisters-in-law, Julia Javorski Egnatic, and Irene Javorski Slawinski, and loving friends.
Marjorie was laid to rest in Edwardsville Cemetery beside her husband Walter and her parents Harry and Gladys Servos and her great uncle and aunt Fred and Ethel Servos.
Donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA.org website and Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea, 22779 Metcalf Road, Bucyrus, Kansas 66013. Arrangements Alden-Harrington Funeral Home, Bonner Springs, KS 913-422-4074
