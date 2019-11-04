Marjorie Ruth Knauss, 71, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Tuesday,
October 29, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 with Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 112 E. Nichols, Spring Hill, Kansas. Inurnment will be at the Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 666083 (913-592-2244)
Marjorie was born on March 18, 1948 in Gardner, Kansas to William and Helen (Moody) Newton. She grew up in Spring Hill and graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1966. Marjorie married Joseph Harlan Knauss in Kansas City, Missouri on February 14, 1969. She worked as a case manager for the State of Kansas Child Support Services. Marjorie enjoyed reading, gardening and working crossword puzzles. Her true passion was attending her grandchildren’s events. She loved to be with her family. Marjorie was a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and husband Joseph in 1991. She is survived by her daughters Sarah (Brett) Hays, Spring Hill, Kansas and Jacquelin (Scott) Hammond, Flomaton, Alabama; siblings Dave Newton, Overland Park, Kansas, Betty Frazee, Davenport, Iowa, and Steve Newton, Raymore, Missouri and grandchildren: Elizabeth, Seth, Jace and Kason.
