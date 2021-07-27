Marjorie Louise "Marge" Stillings, 94, passed away at 5:58 p.m., Friday, July 23rd, 2021.
Graveside Service will be held at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas, at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30th, 2021, with Reverend Chris Whitacre officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Douglas County Visiting Nurses and they can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.
