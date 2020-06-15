1931-2020
Marjorie McBratney, 88, rural Paola, KS, formerly of Pomona, KS, died June 10, 2020 at Evergreen Community of Johnson County, Olathe, Kansas.
Graveside service 2 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona, KS.
Survivors include her daughter Lea Miller and sons David and Dennis Siron.
Memorials to Pomona Assembly of God Church, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
