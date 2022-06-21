July 19, 1967-June 18, 2022
Mark Andersen was born and raised in Topeka, KS. He went to Montana State University where he received his degree in Animal Science. He lived and worked in Montana, among the mountains and animals he loved so much. After moving back to Kansas, he worked in the construction industry until his passing.
There are few words that can do Mark justice. He was strong but gentle. He was stern but loving. He was wise but unassuming. He was rugged and kind and lived his life with integrity.
Mark was preceded in death by his father BB Andersen. He is survived by his wife Susan; his mother Ceva; his stepmother Janis; his brothers Todd (Jane), Darren (Julie), and John (Darci); his sister Alexandra (Yann); his children Jessica (Blake), Ashley, Zach (Ashley) and Genna; grandchildren Cooper, Creed, and Millie; and many other loving family members.
Mark Andersen was larger than life and he was my soulmate.
A memorial service will be held in the coming months. Family and friends are encouraged to post memories and condolences on Mark’s tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
