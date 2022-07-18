1963-2022
Mark A. Dozier, 59, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Paola Firehouse Gym, 202 E. Wea, Paola, Kansas, 66071. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Paola Firehouse Gym. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Mark was born Tuesday, February 12, 1963, in Paola, KS, the son of the late Jesse Paul and Nina May (Dicke) Dozier. He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1981.
He worked as a fire fighter with the Paola Fire Department for 24 years. He had also been a paramedic with the Miami County EMS for 15 years.
Mark enjoyed competition BBQ smoking and was the owner of 9-1-1 Barbeque and Catering. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, working race tracks (Kansas Speedway & Des Moines Race Track), and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-sister Verla Bennington.
Survivors include his step-brother Paul Dozier of California; an uncle Ralph Dicke of Mildred, Kansas; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions are to Miami County Cancer Foundation or Miami County Sheriff’s Cops For Tots c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Mark’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.