Mark Alan Jacobs, age 67, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at his home.
No services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held sometime during the spring, at the family home.
Mark was born Tuesday, August 24, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of George Jr. and Betty (Harding) Jacobs.
He was united in marriage to Mary Bradin, in Wea, Kansas, on Saturday, September 29, 1984. From this union they had two daughters, Raechel and Amber.
Mark was a brilliant mechanic; he could fix anything “except a tv”. He enjoyed being outdoors and could be found spending time out on the boat, camping with the family, and riding his motorcycle. Mark had a great sense of humor, and he always spoke his mind. He was a hard-working man of many talents. Above all he was a great husband, father, and papa. Mark’s family was his whole life, and what meant the most to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Mary, of the home; two daughters Raechel (Jay) Finley, of Smithville, Missouri, and Amber (Joe Koblitz) Jacobs, of Stilwell, Kansas; and three beloved grandchildren, Alex Koblitz, Avery Koblitz, and Stevie Finley.
Mark taught his family to enjoy life, and to always cherish the time spent with family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, in memory of Mark. Contributions can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053, or can be made online at www.Pancan.org.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
