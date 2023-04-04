Mark Alan Johnson, 49, of Paola, passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on April 2, 2023.
He was born on July 18, 1973, the son of Keith and Kay (Kennedy) Johnson at Nevada, MO.
Friends will meet with family on Friday, April 7, 2023, from noon to 2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:30 at the First Baptist Church in Paola.
Mark graduated from Paola High School with the class of 1991. He then went on to receive an associate’s degree in aviation mechanics from University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri. Mark worked as a heavy equipment operator for Kissick Construction in Kansas City. He was a member of the union Operating Engineers Local 101. Mark loved riding his motorcycle the most. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and supporting local ATV racing.
He was preceded by his daughter Regan in 2017.
Mark is survived by his loving daughter Riley Johnson; his parents; brother Matt Johnson; niece Brynley Johnson; and his girlfriend Trish Stansbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Shifting Gears for Regan c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N Pearl, Paola, Kansas 66071. You can also donate by visiting www.shiftinggearsforregan.com
