1963-2022
Mark Allen Feldman, age 58, passed away Tuesday, February 8th, 2022.
Mark was born December 13, 1963, to Joyce (Tinsley) Feldman and Franklin Jr. Feldman at Paola, KS.
Mark was the youngest of three children. He grew up in Rural LaCygne, KS. He attended LaCygne schools and graduated from Prairie View High School in 1982. After high school, he attended trade school in Beloit, KS, studying heavy equipment operations. Mark also worked building houses for many years. He was currently working at General Motors Fairfax and had been there for approximately 23 years.
Mark was united in marriage to Julie Patterson Schroeder in 2003. They shared 18 years of marriage. This union was blessed with one son, Joel. This family was also completed with his son, Drew and he also gained two daughters, Megan and Lizzy.
Mark was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend. He had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, camping, golf, and fishing. His father-in-law introduced him to Power of the Past, which became a yearly tradition for him. He loved coaching young athletes in football and basketball. Many kids looked to him as a mentor. His favorite past time was watching his kids participate in sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Bill Patterson.
Mark is survived by his wife Julie; his two sons Joel and Drew (Tayler); two step daughters Megan and Lizzy; four grandchildren Ellie, Beau, Colt, and Wrenn; his sister Dorinda Feldman; brother Michael (Barbie) Feldman; mother-in-law Rose Patterson; and many nieces and nephews.
Mark will be greatly missed by many and was loved by all.
Rosary: 4:30 p.m., Friday, 2/11/2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071 followed by visitation 5pm-8pm; funeral: 10am, Saturday, 2/12/2022, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Osawatomie; burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola. Memorials to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.
