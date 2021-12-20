Mark Anthony "Woody" Woodhead, age 61, Parker, Kansas, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021.
He was born on January 13, 1960, in Lawrence, Kansas, the son of Marcus and Oona Obermeier Woodhead. He was united in marriage to Anna Marie Keaton McCool on July 30, 1991.
Woody was a self employed carpenter. He was a member of the Living Proof Church, he enjoyed hunting mushrooms and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Steven and Charles Woodhead. Woody is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Woodhead, two sons, Mike McCool and Adam McCool, two sisters, Dorothy Clevenger, and Devena Singleton, and seven grandchildren, Hunter, Colton, Hallie, Madilyn, Addison, August, and Shaw.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Living Proof Church, Paola, Kansas. Contributions are suggested to the Living Proof Church. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
