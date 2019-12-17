Marlene Anne Hanf, 83, of Atchison, Kansas died December 5, 2019 at KU Medical in Kansas City, Kansas.
Family will receive friends at Ken’s home from 1PM to 3PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Marlene has been cremated with no formal funeral services.
Marlene was born on October 2, 1936 in Highland, Kansas to Melvin (Dutch) and Bernice (Ellsworth) Dorrell. She married Kenneth E. Hanf on April 13, 1956. She worked as a school cook until retiring. Marlene enjoyed sewing, flowers, cooking and watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren performing in any activity they were involved in.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Ken of the home, sons Kevin of Cummings, KS, Scott and Brent both of Paola, KS, and daughter Deana (Douglas) Thom of Shawnee, KS, ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, brother Dwayne Dorrell and sister Phyllis Ledbetter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.