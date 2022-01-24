Martha Louise McReynolds, age 91, of Osawatomie, KS, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at Vintage Park of Osawatomie.
Martha was born April 16, 1930, in Timber Hill Township in Bourbon County, KS. She was the younger of two born to Larry Charles and Lola Dell (Spears) Creighton. She attended school in Mapleton and Fulton, KS, graduating with the Fulton class of 1948.
On October 7, 1948, Martha and Noah Junior McReynolds were united in marriage in Fort Scott, KS. They made their home in Mapleton, KS, until moving to Sunflower Village, Desoto and then to Osawatomie, KS, where they have resided since 1955. They became the parents of two sons, Ronald and Donald.
Martha went to work at the Osawatomie State Hospital for a short time when the family moved to Osawatomie. She then went to work at Safeway as a meat wrapper. Martha then worked for Smith and Company in Paola until going back to the state hospital where she worked as a seamstress in the Clothing Department for 13 years before retiring.
Martha and Junior enjoyed traveling to Forks, WA, to visit Junior’s brothers and their families. Each trip she always brought back seashells and driftwood. They also made many memories with family and friends on countless camping trips, as they were avid campers in their younger years.
In her spare time, Martha enjoyed sewing, painting ceramics, oil painting, and had quite the green thumb. She loved plants and flowers and could usually tell you what a plant was if you showed it to her. Martha enjoyed antiques and had an extensive collection of coffee grinders and various forms of chicken decor. Her favorite thing was spending time with her children and grandchildren, whether it was going fishing at the family farm or just having dinner with them.
She was preceded in death by her husband Junior, her parents, and brother Charles Creighton.
Survivors include her sons Ronald McReynolds of Osawatomie, KS, and Donald (Debbie) McReynolds of Mapleton, KS. Three grandchildren; Keith, Kristina and Scott, five great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren. Along with other family and friends.
Graveside Service was January 21, 2022, at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Memorials to the Ascend Hospice send c/o Eddy- Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
