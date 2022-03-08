Marty passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2022, in Paola, KS. Most recently, he managed Fuel Expresso on North Old 169 Hwy in Paola.
Marty is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kimberly (Jahr) Greene, Paola; three sons: Brandon Greene, Paola; Christopher (Kayla) Greene, Shawnee; Stephen Greene, Gardner; and 11 cherished grandchildren. Also surviving are his parents: Jack (Brenda) Greene I, DeSoto and Gwen (Crane) Greene Hutton, Olathe; sister Janet (Danny) Britton, Noel, MO; brother Jack (Samantha) Greene II, Louisburg; brother J.D. (Heather) Greene, Rogers, AR; as well as many other relatives and friends. Marty will be remembered for his stubbornness, love of sports, loyalty and deep love for his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to help defray expenses; computer search “Marty Greene gofundme” or use your preferred method.
There will be a Celebration of Marty’s Life reception on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 12 PM to 4 PM at the Paola Community Center, 905 E. Wea St., Paola, KS 66071.
