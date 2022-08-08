Marvie Lee Napier, age 94, of Paola passed away July 30, 2022, at the Hospice House in Olathe.
Marvie Lee was born in Brookline, Missouri, near Republic, Missouri, on March 14, 1928, daughter of Marvin George Robertson and Nancy Canzadie (Short) Robertson. She married Eulis “Leo” Napier in Springfield, Missouri on May 17, 1946. They had three children.
She was the loving wife of “Leo” who passed away on July 12, 2013. They were happily married for 67 years. Leo worked as a master carpenter and Marvie Lee retired from a national retail store. They were charter members of Ridgeview Baptist Church in Olathe before joining First Baptist Church in Paola. She loved her family and enjoyed reading and collecting music boxes. About two years ago she moved to Anthology Senior Living in Olathe.
Her survivors include her three children Gary Napier (Verna), Topeka, Janice Hawkins (Wayne), Olathe, and Terry Napier, Paola, as well as six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild due in November 2022.
The family suggests memorial contributions to First Baptist Church in Paola or Hospice House in Olathe.
Memorial service: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 207 East Wea St., Paola, KS, 66071.
