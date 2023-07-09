Mary Ann Peuser, 93, Gardner, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Vintage Park Assisted Living, Gardner, Kansas.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. July, 12, 2023, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Wea, Kansas.

