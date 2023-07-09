Mary Ann Peuser, 93, Gardner, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Vintage Park Assisted Living, Gardner, Kansas.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. July, 12, 2023, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main Street, Gardner, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Wea, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Mary was born in Kansas City, Kansas on July 4, 1930, to Raymond Edward and Gertrude (Seuferling) Spielbusch. She grew up in Louisburg, graduating from Louisburg High School in 1947. Mary and James Anthony Peuser were married on April 22, 1950 in Wea, Kansas.
Mary Ann loved life, and she loved God. She was a very prideful and devout Catholic, worshiping and volunteering for many faithful years at Queen of the Holy Rosary. Once moving to Gardner, Mary Ann became an active member of Divine Parish. Mary Ann also was a member of Catholic Charities and the SPCA. She also sponsored a child from Guatemala. She loved getting updates and pictures to share with the family. She spent many of her working years as a head bank teller, as well as cleaning houses.
Ultimately, Mary Ann became a homemaker for her family, raising 5 kids. The only thing Mary Ann cherished more than her relationship with God was her family. Mary Ann loved her children and especially the grandchildren and eventually great grandchildren. Talking about her grand-kids always brought a smile to her face. Mary Ann showed her love through crafts and cooking. She was ready for any family event with a delicious homemade treat in tow. There was so much love in every batch of strawberry preserves or her famous green tomato relish she canned.
Mary Ann also had a deep love for the Lake of the Ozarks, the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs, the KU Jayhawks, and her bunny collection.
Mary Ann also enjoyed a cold beer with her friends on the patio on the lake, her daily morning walk, her dogs Brandi and Issie, Bingo, shopping, and card games with friends. Mary Ann will be remembered for the love she gave, her zest for life, and her sometimes ornery, spunky attitude. Most of all, her family will miss her smile and her hugs.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; sons Gary Dennis Peuser and David Edward Peuser and siblings: Margaret, Edna, Edward and Arthur. She is survived by her children: Teresa Diane (Greg) Graue, Morrison, Missouri, Brenda Kay (Todd) Wempe, Gardner, Kansas and Steven Anthony (Jill) Peuser, Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.