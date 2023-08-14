1936-2023
Mary Ann Thornton, age 86, of Paola Kansas, passed away July 29, 2023.
Mary Ann was born on August 30, 1936, in Winfield Kansas. She was the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Pearce) Booth. She started her love of sewing in her early years with her grandmother Hattie. She graduated from Paola High School in 1954. While in school she played French horn in the marching band and symphony, she participated in choir, madrigals, and the operetta. She also loved playing the piano, which continued through her years.
While in high school she was one of a group of friends who called themselves the Uptown Girls. They continued having slumber parties until a few years ago, traveling to each other’s homes in Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Kansas City and Paola.
Mary Ann married Lon Thornton on June 12, 1955, and remained married until Lon’s passing in 2020. They made their home in Paola, where they became parents of a son Kent in 1961, and in 1965 they became parents to a daughter Angela.
Mary Ann previously worked at Fluers in the typing pool, she was a study hall monitor at Paola High School in the early 70's, she did alterations for the men’s clothing store, Shear’s, worked at the Sears Catalogue store for many years and finally to Miami County National Bank/Team Bank as a customer service representative, until she retired in the late 1990’s.
Mary Ann’s hobbies included, sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, camping, gardening, and playing bridge with her bridge club.
She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church where she played in the bell choir, sang in the choir and was active in the Mariners Group. Later she became a charter member of the Lighthouse Presbyterian Church where she participated in BSF (Bible Study Fellowship).
Throughout her years she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, cheerleader at her kids’ events, she sang in an ensemble called “The Eighth Notes." She was a member of the Miami County Quilters’ Guild, the Ozark Country Quilters, in Cassville Missouri, and a member of the Wednesday Quilters. The last 2 years she was a member of the Vintage Park Community in Paola, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by Lon (who she missed dearly) and her parents.
She is survived by her son Kent and his wife Kay Thornton of Paola; her daughter Angela and her husband Mark Matthews of Cassville, Missouri; 4 grandchildren Kira Thornton (Cody), Kayla Thornton (James), TJ Matthews (Katie) and Marissa Matthews; and one great grandson Ronan Austin. She loved to spend time with her family, family gatherings were always her favorite. She will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Lighthouse Presbyterian Church in Paola followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place in the Paola Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lighthouse Church for the benefit of Compass Christian Academy (CCA) and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.