Mary Ann Young, age 76, passed away at her home on November, 12, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel. Visitation from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel. Burial at the Pleasanton Cemetery.
The family suggests contributions to the American Heart Association sent in care of the funeral home P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, KS, 66075. Condolences may be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
