1942-2020
Mary D. Goetz, of Paola, Kansas, went home to Jesus on Friday, November 13, 2020 at age 78.
Mary was born to Harold and Evelyn Saltzman on February 1, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the middle child and had two sisters, Margaret Koehn (deceased) and Mildred Karlin. She grew up on a small farm in Nashville, Nebraska. Mary had polio as a child and persevered throughout her life in many challenges. She graduated from Ft. Calhoun High School in 1960.
Mary met Wayne Goetz at a dinner party and then he took her for her first airplane ride in his Cessna 120 airplane at the North Omaha Airport in October 1964. Mary was attending business school when they met. She graduated with her accounting certificate in March before their wedding on April 24, 1965. She worked as a bookkeeper before their children were born. She continued in various sales positions including make-up, jewelry, and Longaberger baskets. She also sold ads at the Miami County Republic until she retired.
Mary was known for her pie baking, easy laugh, servant heart, generous spirit, steady faith, and love for others. She was an incredible cook and taught many how to make pies. She was a loyal friend and always gave generously of all she had. She loved to garden and make jelly which she often gave away. She was a welcoming neighbor and often hosted people in her home.
Mary had a strong faith. She taught Sunday School and volunteered as a leader in AWANA at Bethany Baptist Church in Omaha, NE until they moved to Kansas and she continued to serve at the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church teaching Sunday School, served and was President of the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church Whatsoever’s where she cooked and organized thousands of meals and events. She was a speaker and leader for the Gideon’s Auxiliary and had a strong desire to share the Word of God with others.
Mary is survived by her husband Wayne, children David (Beth) Goetz of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and Bobette (Matt) Sawka of Shawnee, KS, and grandchildren Thad and Ardelle Goetz and Makena and Ryker Sawka.
There will be a memorial service at some time in the future when it is safe to gather. The family suggests memorial contributions to Hillsdale Presbyterian Church and Gideons International c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N Pearl, Paola, KS 66071.
