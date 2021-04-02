Mary Elizabeth Wilson, 94, passed away March 31, 2021.
She was a lifetime resident of Louisburg, Kansas. She was born January 22, 1927 to Albert and Elizabeth Moews. She married the love of her life, Gene V. Wilson on November 18, 1946.
Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary. Rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 606 S. Elm Louisburg, KS. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
As a devoted member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, she was a member of the Altar Society, lector, Eucharist minister, CCD teacher, member of the church council and the St. Mary’s Cemetery board.
Mary was very active in the community, starting the Miami County chapter of the American Cancer Society. She volunteered for them for 40 years and was a charter member of the Miami County Hospital Auxiliary. Mary was one of the first people named Louisburg “Citizen of the Year” and was chosen “Woman of the Year” by the former BPW club. She also served on the Fox Hall Community board.
Mary had many friends in the community, with special mention to Sharon Wise, Ava Purvis, Julie Rand, Sue Raines, and Sylvia Mick. Thanks also to her many friends, coworkers, and staff at Vintage Park Assisted Living where she worked as Activities Director for 15 years and became a resident recently.
She was an avid supporter of the Wildcat community, spending many Friday nights parked in her special place at the north end zone of the football stadium, cheering on the team with her best friend, Helen Wise.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene, parents, Albert and Elizabeth Moews, brother, Charles, and grandson, David.
Mary is survived by son, David (Kathy), daughter, Diane (Brian), grandsons, Daniel and Matthew (Marie), granddaughters, Miriam, Therese (J.R.), and Anna, great grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, and David, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to either the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
