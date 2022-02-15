Mary Ellen Gainer, 87, Centerville, KS, passed away 02/11/2022.
Rosary 02/17/2022 at 6:00 p.m. with the visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at Dengel and Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel. Funeral Mass 02/18/2022 at 10:00 a.m. at QHR Catholic Church Wea 22779 Metcalf Bucyrus, KS 66013.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
