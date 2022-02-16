Mary Ellen Gainer, age 87, of Centerville, KS, passed away February 11, 2022, at Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation center.
Funeral Mass was held on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Mary Ellen was born on August 30, 1934, in Wagstaff, KS, the daughter of Henry and Ellenora (Niemeyer) Stahl.
She graduated from Wea High School with the class of 1952.
Mary Ellen was united in marriage to Alfonso Gainer Jr. on May 1, 1954. From this union, they had four children.
She enjoyed quilting gardening, and canning. Mary Ellen was an excellent cook. She was a hands-on grandmother and stayed very active with her grandchildren. Mary Ellen loved when the grandkids helped her in the garden, she could always find something for them to do. Her favorite past time was sitting under the mulberry tree next to Jr.
Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her husband Alfonso, sons Christopher and Robert Gainer, and her parents.
Survivors include one daughter Joyce (Randy) Stoughton of Osawatomie, KS, one son Doug (Lisa) Gainer of Parker, KS, daughter in law Linda Gainer, five grandchildren; Jessica (Adam) Berg, DeAnna (Taylor) Morgan, Dalton (Katelyn) Gainer, Noah Laird, and Christian Laird; five great-grandchildren; Emery, Hadley, and Owen Morgan, Dakota and Liam Berg.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contribution be made payable to Good Shepherd Hospice or Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary PO Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
