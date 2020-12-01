1952-2020
Mary Ellen Kirch, 68, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Somerset Cemetery.
Family will meet with friends Wednesday from 5 to 7pm at the Chapel.
Mary was born Tuesday, April 1, 1952, in Carthage, IL, the daughter of John E. and Mollie (Miller) Bentzinger.
Mary was united in marriage to William L. Kirch in 1990.
Survivors include her husband William; sisters Helen Bentzinger and Hazel Pittman; brothers Charles and Mark Bentzinger; daughter Mary; and one grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She worked as an electronic assembler for many years for several companies throughout the Miami and Johnson County area before retiring.
Mary will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to City Union Mission, Miami County Cancer Foundation, or Apple Orchard Hospice and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Mary’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
