1938-2022
Mary Elwood, 84, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Elwood, her parents Bryan and Elizabeth (Harrison) Robbins, and brother Bob Robbins.
1938-2022
Mary Elwood, 84, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Elwood, her parents Bryan and Elizabeth (Harrison) Robbins, and brother Bob Robbins.
Mary is survived by her daughters Debbie (Dan) Stuteville of Bucyrus, Janet (Rick) Harms of Olathe, and Betty (Mike) Lauer of Massachusetts; Beloved In-laws, neighbors, and friends Jerry and Doris Elwood; 8 grandchildren Brad Lauer, Dana Lauer, Beth Block, Laura Hollon, Tim Lauer, Jamie Harms, Caitlin Nichols, and Jill Lauer; 7 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
During her life, Mary had many hobbies such as quilting, sewing, baking, gardening, hunting down bargains, spending time with her grandchildren, and taking road trips all over the US with her husband, Raymond.
She was the type of grandma who made homemade Halloween costumes, baked fancy-looking birthday cakes, and taught us how to play solitaire with real playing cards. She made us clean our plates so she didn’t have to “blister our bottoms." She was “39 again” our whole lives, which was really confusing growing up! Her love for us and sense of humor will be deeply missed.
Mary fought a tough battle with cancer over the past year and a half. She often said, “if you can laugh, you can get through anything.” She was constantly making ornery jokes and loved making people laugh (especially herself!) She became a trivia master, and enjoyed listening to audiobooks. Her persistent hard work and optimism during these difficult times has been an inspiration to us all.
A special thank you to Amanda Moses – our family will be forever grateful for the amount of love, support, and friendship you’ve shared with our mother/grandmother. Words cannot describe the difference you have made in our lives.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Bucyrus Cemetery.
If you would like to donate in memory of Mary, please consider The Sarah Cannon Fund at American Cancer Society. https://sarahcannon.com/about/sarah-cannon-fund.dot
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.