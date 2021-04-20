Mary Frances Strausbaugh, age 70, of Bucyrus, KS, passed away at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial in the Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. If unable to attend service, please livestream the mass at https://qhrwea.church.
Mary was born March 25, 1951, in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Frances Dragosh Kelly and William Kelly.
She married Kenny Strausbaugh on October 4, 1974, in Wea, Kansas.
Mom attended Wea Catholic School until it closed and graduated from the Ursaline Academy in 1969. She continued her education at Kansas State University graduating in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science.
Mary had a home daycare for many years. She did bookkeeping for Kinney’s Plumbing, Southview Hospice and Stanley Equipment. Mary retired from Kinney’s Plumbing in December of 2015.
Mary’s biggest joys in life were her church, her family, and friends. She enjoyed being an officer for the Queen of the Holy Rosary’s Altar Society. She was also a member of the church cemetery committee and spent countless hours at the Adoration Chapel. Mary taught CCD while her children were younger. She volunteered at Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Mary was very active in her children’s and grandchildren’s school functions and sports activities.
Preceded in death by her husband, Kenny, parents, Frances and William Kelly, siblings, Phil Kelly, Bill Kelly and Patricia Fuehring.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna (Mark) Turner of Spring Hill, KS, son, Mark (Julie) Strausbaugh of Edgerton, KS, daughter, Erin (Andy) Austin of Overland Park, KS, grandchildren, Aiden, Wyatt, Griffin and Grace, siblings, Vickie Wempe of Lyons, KS, and Mike Kelly of Bucyrus, KS.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea Church or to Ascend Hospice.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
