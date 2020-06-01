Mary Guenther

Mary Annette Kessler Guenther, 92, Wellsville, Kansas, formerly Gardner, Kansas passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Wellsville Retirement Community, Wellsville, Kansas.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, Kansas. A private family visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kansas. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at http://www.brucefuneralhome.com.Arrangements Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111.
Mary was born on the family farm near Gardner, Kansas on June 13, 1927 to John J. and Ethel (Bechler) Rothwell. The oldest of six children, she grew up in Gardner, Kansas and graduated from Gardner High School. She attended Benedictine College and Ottawa University to earn her teaching degree. Mary was an elementary school teacher beginning her teaching career at Toad Holler, a one room school near Gardner, Kansas. She later taught at South School and Sunflower Elementary in the Paola School District.
Mary was married to William Russell Kessler on May 15, 1948 until his death on March 8, 1980. Mary and Bill lived in Olathe and Paola, Kansas raising eight children. Mary later moved back to Gardner. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Gardner, Kansas.
Mary, known for her sewing skills, was an expert seamstress who enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Miami County Quilters’ Guild She also liked to play bridge and belonged to Crazy 8’s Bridge Club, Gardner, Kansas, and TNT Bridge Club, Paola, Kansas. Mary was exceptionally thoughtful, patient and a good listener. Family, friends and colleagues valued her wise advice.
Mary is survived by her children: Stephen (Connie) Kessler, Topeka, Kansas; Connie Riley, Olathe, Kansas; David (Heidi) Kessler, Paola, Kansas; Daniel (Dana) Kessler, Eva, Alabama; Alan (Christine) Kessler, Gladstone, Missouri; Michele (Owen Harbison) Kessler, Ottawa, Kansas; Deanna(Michael) Miley, Baldwin City, Kansas; sister Rose Patterson, Rantoul, Kansas;12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband William; son Gary Kessler and brothers: Thomas, James and Jerome Rothwell; sister Rita Kelly; granddaughter Jennifer Riley and grandson Clayton Kessler.
