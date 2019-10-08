Mary E. Holmes, age 70, formerly of Pleasanton, Kansas passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.
The family will have a Celebration of Life for Mary at a later date. The family suggests contributions to Mary Holmes Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, Kansas 66075. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schneiderfunerals.com
