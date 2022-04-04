1934 – 2022
Mary J. Scott, age 87, of Paola, KS, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society, Olathe, Kansas. Cremation.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Graveside inurnment will be 2:45 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Paola Cemetery.
Survivors include her children Sherry Hoover and Phil Scott.
