Mary Jane "Jane" Debrick, age 93 of Paola passed away November 23, 2019 at North Point.
She was born April 5, 1926 in Miami County to the late Charles R. and Frances Annabelle Hogue and was graduated from high school in Drexel, Missouri in 1944. On July 19, 1945 she married Ernest E. "Rusty" Debrick of LaCygne, in Mineral Wells, Texas during World War II, while Rusty was in the Army. After the war they settled in Drexel and became the parents of two daughters, Frances Debrick Crouch (Mrs. Steven) and Pamela Jane Pringle (Mrs. Jerrel).
Jane and Rusty moved from Drexel to Trading Post, Kansas where they owned their own business from 1954-1960. They moved to Paola in 1960. For 22 years Jane was employed at the Sears Catalog Store while also being a homemaker and an antique dealer. She especially enjoyed attending and bidding at auctions and for several years was a vendor at the bi-annual White Cloud Flea Market in White Cloud, Kansas.
She loved Paola, her neighbors, long walks through the Ursuline Academy grounds and making pies and yeast rolls with extra yeast. Jane was a member of the Paola United Methodist Church and the Miami County Hospital Auxiliary.
Jane is survived by her husband, daughters, grandchildren Mary Crouch Young (Mrs. Bobby), Clint Pringle and Guy Hollinger, great-grandchildren Isaac Young, Genevieve Hollinger (parents Neil and Emily), Daniel, Marcella, Brylen and Shayla Dees, and great-great grand daughter Miracle Willcut (Daniel Dees). In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her sister Joanne Hogue and grandson Neil Hollinger (Mrs. Emily).
Funeral services will be held at an undetermined later date. Friends and family are invited to drop by Jane's home at 602 E. Wea in Paola from 2-4 on November 30, 2019 to greet her husband and other family members. Memorial contributions may be made to Harvesters through Dengel and Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, 66071.
